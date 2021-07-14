Higher shrimp prices causing problems for packers and retailers

There’s a good chance that you were recently affected by wages in the retail industry. Even if you’re not a retailer, you may have experienced an interminable wait or couldn’t go to a store or restaurant because labor shortages made it unpleasant or impossible. In April of this year, 649,000 retail workers gave notice they’re quitting; that’s the largest number since tracking began 20 years ago. Reports are that the situation will improve in the fall as unemployment benefits taper off and parents can send kids back to school and go to work. But the retail industry has a problem: it needs more workers, a lot more, and wages in retail aren’t high enough to attract the workers the industry needs. Retailers who raise their wages may get the workers they need but then find that the profits they thought they’d make are being taken home by the workers. In an industry where pennies count, how can a retailer pay enough to workers and make enough for shareholders?