British Airways is reportedly encouraging passengers to check in their bags at Heathrow airport the night before their flight to avoid delays.The bag drop off is available from 4-9pm the night before, and travellers are also being told they can check-in hand luggage “free of charge”.According to the Daily Mail, passengers due to fly with BA from Heathrow are being sent the following message via text and email: “The airport will be busy when you fly.“To save time and avoid long queues, you can check in your bag the day before you fly from 16:00 - 21:00 at London...