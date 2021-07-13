Chvrches release new single, announce UK tour dates
Chvrches have released new single ‘Good Girls’ – the latest from their upcoming new album ‘Screen Violence’. They’ve also announced 2022 UK tour dates. “The opening line – ‘killing your idols is a chore’ – was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists”, says vocalist Lauren Mayberry. “I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world”.completemusicupdate.com
