While a lot of our previous reporting has naturally been focused on the antitrust case unfolding between Epic Games, Apple, and Google here in the US, that’s not the only legal battlefield for the matter, as Epic Games leveraged a similar complaint in Australian courts to the one brought forth in California this past November. At the time, the judge hearing the case granted Apple a three-month stay that would become permanent if Epic failed to move the case forward in the US, but as of this past Friday, that decision was overturned.