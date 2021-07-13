One Liners: AC/DC, Radiohead, Oram Awards, more

ATC Management has announced a new partnership with Spitfire Audio, the London-based tech company that works with music-makers to create virtual instruments and sound libraries. Under the deal the management company’s roster of songwriters and composers will get access to Spitfire’s studios, software, tools and services, as well as the opportunity to collaborate on new products and initiatives with Spitfire’s team of developers. “Our composers and Spitfire are true innovators in the world of composition and our artists have used their products for a long time”, says ATC’s Toy Donnelly. “This partnership feels like a logical next step in pursuing our shared goal of challenging preconceived notions of who can be a composer and what constitutes a great score”.