One Liners: AC/DC, Radiohead, Oram Awards, more
Sony Music Publishing has announced a deal with Australian music firm Alberts, which will see the major administer the song catalogues of AC/DC, and also songwriting and production team Vanda, Young And Wright. “We are pleased to join forces with Alberts to deliver new opportunities for AC/DC and Vanda, Young And Wright”, says SMP CEO Jon Platt. “[CEO] David Albert and the Alberts team are leaders in shaping Australia’s modern music culture, and our shared ethos will be powerful in sustaining the global impact of these iconic catalogues”.completemusicupdate.com
