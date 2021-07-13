Cancel
Congress & Courts

Judge declines to pause second legal battle between Alan Parsons and his ex-manager

By Chris Cooke
completemusicupdate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state court in Florida has declined to put on hold a legal battle between the companies of musician and producer Alan Parsons and his ex-manager John Regna, despite there being another dispute between the two former collaborators also working its way through the federal courts in the US state. However, the judge did push back the start of the full court hearing in relation to the former case by 60 days to accommodate Parson’s touring commitments.

