As you get older, you tend to lose some of your mental sharpness. But sometimes your forgetfulness or struggle to follow familiar directions could be an indicator of dementia, which is far more serious. Because there is such a blurred line between normal changes to the brain as we age—like finding yourself forgetting where you put your keys or the name of the person you just met—and dementia-related symptoms, it can go undiagnosed. Now, a new study has found that a majority of older adults with dementia have something in common. Read on to find out what 91 percent of older adults with dementia share.