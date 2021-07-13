Holly Springs Cemetery to be mowed

Write your word on my heart. Your promises are the only ones that never fail. The grass will wither and fade but every Word You speak is forever. Help me to trust You more than I trust earthly security. When you feel alone try to remember this. Above you are God’s overshadowing wings (Psalm 91:4). Beneath you are God’s everlasting arms (Deut 33: 27). All around you is the Angel of the Lord (Psalm 34:7). Inside you is God’s peace (Philippians 4:7).