Holly Springs Cemetery to be mowed

Overton County News
 11 days ago

Holly Springs Cemetery will be mowed Friday, July 16. Anyone who wishes to keep their flowers that are on the ground should remove them before that time. Questions should be directed to Missy Winningham at (931) 823-2633.

