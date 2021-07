Ruth Keesee Hatcher of Natural Bridge was born Oct. 20, 1937. Ruth, your name is beautiful but nothing in comparison to the person that you were. To know you was a joy. Your infectious smile and bountiful heart was just the beginning of who you were. You beginning of who you were. You were strong beyond anything one could imagine, forgiving more than maybe one should be but most importantly you loved. You loved your friends, loved life and most importantly loved your children.