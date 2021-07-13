3106 Rendale Ave, Richmond City, VA 23221

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this incredible home in the heart of the Carillon! This 4 bed, 3.5 bath house underwent a full gut renovation plus a two story addition in 2016. Features include a centerpiece kitchen (which is open to the dining/living room) w/ custom inlay cabinets, farm sink, 36" Thermador gas range w/ professional powered hood & walnut top island; a family room addition w/ 10' coffered ceilings & wet bar; a master suite w/ walk-in closet shelving system & beautiful bathroom suite; 1st floor bedroom w/ en suite full bath; large basement rec-room; & a 24'x12' covered herringbone brick patio w/ stained beaded ceiling. All of the bedrms have walk in closets & there is plenty of storage space throughout the home. The laundry room/drop zone has built in cubbies & access to the rear patio. The finished basement is waterproofed. Other improvements from 2016 include all new electrical, plumbing, 3 Zone HVAC, Anderson Low-E windows, insulation, all LED lighting, tankless gas water heater, 12'x12' custom shed w/ loft, raised bed vegetable garden, wifi irrigation system, off street parking, & massive tax abatement until 2027. Walkable to the Fan, Maymont & James River Park trails!

