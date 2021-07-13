Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Food, music and fun at Summer Splash Bash

codb.us
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal youth are invited to a Summer Splash Bash from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the city’s Campbell Aquatic Center and Cypress Aquatic Center. There will be free pool admission for youth ages 16 and under. As part of the event there will be free hotdogs, chips and drinks, music and fun.

www.codb.us

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bash#Campbell Aquatic Center#Cypress Aquatic Center#Www Codb Us Pools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Waxahachie, TXwaxahachiesun.com

Splash time: Optimist Pool open for summer fun after renovation

The sounds of water splashing and laughter can once again be heard at the Optimist Pool on Patrick Street. The pool has reopened for the summer after an extensive upgrade and remodel. The facility has served the community by providing a lifetime of memories since 1952. Bryan Johnson, Optimist Club...
Round Rock, TXroundtherocktx.com

Tips For A Fun Afternoon at Quarry Splash Pad

It isn’t summer until we’ve paid a visit to Quarry Splash Pad! It’s our favorite local splash pad and we’ll tell you why, and what you can expect when you go!. Yes, there is an admission fee for this splash pad. You have to pay $2 per person and they do not accept cash. Credit card only!
Chicago, ILwestsuburbanliving.net

Summer Fun Guide

The 29-acre park features lush gardens, picnic areas, hiking trails and two museums — the First Division Museum, focusing on the history of the U.S. Army’s famed 1st Infantry Division from World War I through modern times; and the McCormick House museum (currently closed for renovation) that depicts the country home of the family that made the Chicago Tribune the “World’s Greatest Newspaper.” 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, 630 668-5161. www.cantigny.org.
MusicFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Inaugural Salmon Jam packs a night of music, drinks and summer fun

The title is long so everyone just called it "Salmon Jam." That was the shorthand lingo Friday for the inaugural Annual Pioneer Park Wine — and Beer & Cocktails — Mixer and Salmon Jam, a libation sampling and mini music fest that packed the Alaska Salmon Bake. It was a hit event, one with so much response it surpassed what Beth Richards was expecting.
Foley, ALmulletwrapper.net

Bacon & Brew Music Bash Aug. 28 at Heritage Park in Foley

Bacon & Brew Music Bash Aug. 28 at Heritage Park in Foley. The Bacon & Brew Music Bash is coming to Heritage Park in Foley on August 28. The event is from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., with all food and snack vendors offering bacon menu items. Entry fee is $5. Enjoy a large number of art and craft vendors, huge kids’ zone, and live music throughout the day. Experience everything bacon, and build forever memories at this year’s bash. Heritage Park is located at 200 N. McKenzie St. More info: BestFloridaFest.com or 352-875-6499.
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

Attend Satchmo SummerFest for An Exciting Two Days of Live Music, Food, and Fun

To wrap up July and begin August in an exciting way, attend Satchmo SummerFest! The festivities will take place on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1. Presented by Chevron, these two days will be filled with live music, delicious food, and refreshing beverages to create a memorable event that will celebrate the life and music of Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong.
Belmont, OHbarnesville-enterprise.com

Blame My Roots Festival in Belmont featured good music, food and fun

The Blame My Roots Festival took place July 14-17 in Belmont. The country music festival was held at the Valley View Campground, across the street from the previous location of Jamboree in the Hills. Performances from award-winning artists Neal McCoy, Jo Dee Messina, Lee Brice and others filled the weekend. Atomic Cowboy Productions company was on hand filming the shows, and numerous food vendors were available for festival attendees. Similar to Jamboree in the Hills, attendees could purchase a camping ticket that allowed them to stay on the grounds for the duration of the festival. Rounding out the weekend was a performance by headliner Miranda Lambert, known for hits such as 'Gunpowder and Lead' and 'The House That Built Me'.
Kearney, NEarchway.org

Cruise Into Summer Fun in Kearney

Road tripping through Nebraska this summer? Take some time to explore the town of Kearney. Sure, there are lots of chain restaurants and hotels near I-80. But, Kearney is more than a “pit stop.” Once you head into town, you’ll discover activities, local eateries, and events that are sure to please every member of the family!
Windom, MNCottonwood County Citizen Online

Pool prepares for Splash Bash

One of the longtime summer favorites in Windom is making its return Saturday after a few years off. The Windom Municipal Swimming Pool will hold Splash Bash from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The pool party will feature live music, food and plenty of traditional games and contests, like the...
LifestyleWWLP 22News

Fun ways to enjoy the Summer!

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some products and ideas for a great summer!. Keep the kiddos busy this summer with Michaels FREE virtual summer craft camp, Camp Creatology!. The team at Exploding Kittens has fun games to play all summer long with its Throw Throw family of...
Boulder, COColorado Daily

Boulder Creek Festival flowing strong, bringing out thousands for music, food and fun Saturday

Grills and music riffs were hot, and the lemonade and beer were cold as thousands gathered at the Boulder Creek Festival on Saturday. The three-day event kicked off Friday and will wrap up Sunday. Last year’s 33rd annual festival took a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, the festival takes place over Memorial Day weekend, alongside the popular Bolder Boulder race. But this year’s July date didn’t seem to discourage people, who turned out in droves to listen to a slew of live music and explore the 150 vendors selling wares from tie-dye dresses to pet collars, art, jewelry and purses.
Jefferson, MDFrederick News-Post

Food, Fun & Fundraisers — July 24

The Jefferson Ruritan carnival runs July 26-31 at the Ruritan Club, 4603-B Lander Road, Jefferson. AYCE platters served nightly from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with fried chicken and roast beef Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; country ham and fried shrimp Tuesday and Friday. The cost is $17 adults, $7 ages 5 to 10 and under age 5 free; no carry out. Rides nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.; $20 armbands sold Monday through Thursday; $22 for Friday and Saturday. Prize bingo, outside food stands and free parking. Nightly entertainment includes Park Avenue on July 26; Full Effect on July 27; Brandy Stills Band on July 28; Memphis Cats/Spinouts and Elvis, July 29; Brushfire July 30; and Inside Out on July 31. More information at jeffersonruritan.org/carnival.
Rochelle, ILRochelle News-Leader

Summer is fun at the library

Summer time is one of my favorite seasons at the library. The library staff enjoys helping all of our patrons and seeing what everyone is enjoying for their summer reads. Summer is not only a great time to catch up on reading, but it has been proven that keeping up with reading during the summer prevents what the experts call “the summer slide.”
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Street Fair bringing vendors, music, food and fun to downtown Enumclaw

Downtown Enumclaw will be hopping Friday and Saturday as the Street Fair makes its return. Sponsored by the local Rotary Club, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both July 23 and 24. The Street Fair has become a summertime downtown tradition but was locked out in 2020 (like most everything else) due to the pandemic.
Rock Island, ILourquadcities.com

Rock Island church is hosting a day of music, food and fun

A Rock Island church is hosting a day of music, food and face painting to help bring their community together. Pastor Darryl Thompson with House of Fire Ministry joined Local 4 News at 4 to tell us more about the event. You can watch the full interview in the video...
Kirksville, MOktvo.com

New Kirksville Aquatic Center making a splash this summer

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The weather is heating up, and one Heartland water park is making a splash this summer. The new Kirksville Aquatic Center has been open since the end of June. Since its opening, Kirksville Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Robin Harden says business has been booming. "There are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy