Food, music and fun at Summer Splash Bash

The Blame My Roots Festival took place July 14-17 in Belmont. The country music festival was held at the Valley View Campground, across the street from the previous location of Jamboree in the Hills. Performances from award-winning artists Neal McCoy, Jo Dee Messina, Lee Brice and others filled the weekend. Atomic Cowboy Productions company was on hand filming the shows, and numerous food vendors were available for festival attendees. Similar to Jamboree in the Hills, attendees could purchase a camping ticket that allowed them to stay on the grounds for the duration of the festival. Rounding out the weekend was a performance by headliner Miranda Lambert, known for hits such as 'Gunpowder and Lead' and 'The House That Built Me'.