Food, music and fun at Summer Splash Bash

The Jefferson Ruritan carnival runs July 26-31 at the Ruritan Club, 4603-B Lander Road, Jefferson. AYCE platters served nightly from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with fried chicken and roast beef Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; country ham and fried shrimp Tuesday and Friday. The cost is $17 adults, $7 ages 5 to 10 and under age 5 free; no carry out. Rides nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.; $20 armbands sold Monday through Thursday; $22 for Friday and Saturday. Prize bingo, outside food stands and free parking. Nightly entertainment includes Park Avenue on July 26; Full Effect on July 27; Brandy Stills Band on July 28; Memphis Cats/Spinouts and Elvis, July 29; Brushfire July 30; and Inside Out on July 31. More information at jeffersonruritan.org/carnival.
