Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

79.1 percent of Winston Campus Junior High teachers stay put; average earns $77,306 per year

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 79.1 percent of teachers stay at Winston Campus Junior High School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Campus, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Palatine, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
BusinessABC News

Tobacco CEO sees end to cigarettes in Britain in 10 years

The chief executive of the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes was quoted by Britain's Mail on Sunday as saying that the tobacco company foresaw an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years. “I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind,” Jacek Olczak, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Afghan civilian casualties hit record high amid US withdrawal

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit record highs in the first half of the year as U.S. forces withdrew and the Taliban stepped up its offensive, a U.N. monitor said Monday. In May and June alone, when the Taliban began its surge of attacks, 783 civilians were killed and 1,609 were injured, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report released Monday, the highest number of civilian casualties for those two months since the mission began its tracking in 2009.

Comments / 0

Community Policy