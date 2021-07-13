Cancel
Newport, OR

Cleaning up a little mistake on gas taxes in Newport

newslincolncounty.com
 14 days ago

Over the past three years, the City of Newport’s elected and volunteer leadership have been looking for ways to address upcoming budget shortfalls while preserving the level of services that residents and visitors have become accustomed to receiving. One of the pieces in that puzzle is the possibility of a five cents/gallon tax on gasoline year-round within the city limits. We are reaching out to inform you that the Newport City Council will be holding a public hearing to decide whether to put this matter on the November 2021 or May 2022 ballot. That hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 19, 2021, at 6:00 P.M., in the City Council Chambers of Newport City Hall, 169 SW Coast Highway. The agenda will be accessible on the City of Newport’s website at www.newportoregon.gov at the close of business on July 15. The city’s Finance Work Group spent three years developing a proposed system for protecting the city’s long-range financial condition. This work included identifying options to address the structural deficit in the city’s General Fund by reducing expenditures and/or increasing revenues; and developing a Five-Year Financial Plan for the city to achieve financial sustainability. That document was approved by the City Council on March 1, 2021, and this increased gasoline tax is a key part of that Plan, because it corrects a disparity that currently exists in our local system. Though the city serves around 10,000 residents, we have increased stress on our systems and facilities from a large influx of visitors at various times of the year. Our city, which is established to provide services and facilities for 10,000, is stretched to meet the needs of 30,000 people inside our city limits at any given time during peak tourism season. This assessment will help ensure that visitors are shouldering a portion of the burden to preserve our city’s quality of life, which they enjoy as much as our residents.

www.newslincolncounty.com

