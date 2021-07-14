Monster Truck Insanity Coming to Twin Falls County, ID

I'm terrified of heights, but I was still pretty excited about the zip-line in the Snake River Canyon when it was announced more than a decade ago. I still haven't conquered my fears enough to actually Zip the Snake, but the zip-line also isn't what I thought it would be. I initially thought the zip-line was going to run across the canyon from the Jerome side to the Twin Falls side. That would have been ridiculously awesome: and still terrifying.