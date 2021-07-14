Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls County, ID

Monster Truck Insanity Coming to Twin Falls County, ID

By Nate Bird
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have a confession to make: I've never been to a monster truck show. To me these events are the tales of legend with massive tires and deafening engines as the drivers perform stunts that seem impossible for a vehicle to accomplish. If you have also never experienced the thrill that is a monster truck rally, then we can remedy that together when the monster trucks roll into the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds this month.

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Twin Falls County, ID
Government
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Monster Trucks#The Monster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
Related
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Parade of homes is back in Twin Falls

“This project, really if you break it down, it has 3 components, one is fuel reduction, 2 is forest health and resilience, and the third is a recreation component.”. Following fire at Magic Valley Recycling Center, officials stress the importance of following recycl. Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:15 PM...
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Officials hold event on water safety in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday morning, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department and the Idaho Department of Recreation teamed up to hold an event on water safety at Centennial Park. “The goal today is to try to inform people of what’s required on the water,” said Matt Lowe of...
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

COVID Variant Confirmed in Twin Falls County

The following is a press release from South Central Public Health District:. Twin Falls County, Idaho — South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) received laboratory confirmation of one case of the COVID-19 Delta variant (B.1.617.2), in Twin Falls County. “The Delta variant is called the fittest and fastest for good...
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

2021 Twin Falls ID National Night Out Is August 3

The annual Magic Valley event to bring local law enforcement and the community together for a few hours is scheduled for August 3, 2021. The Twin Falls City Park will be the event location. This year's Twin Falls' National Night Out is planned for August 3. This event encourages community...
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Monster Trucks return to the Magic Valley July 24

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monster Trucks are returning to the Magic Valley with a big show next weekend. The Monster Truck Insanity Tour is coming to the Twin Falls Country Fairground to battle it out Saturday, July, 24. The Rigby-based company has been touring the western United States. They...
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Coeur d’Alene Has the Zip-Line We All Really Wanted in Twin Falls

I'm terrified of heights, but I was still pretty excited about the zip-line in the Snake River Canyon when it was announced more than a decade ago. I still haven't conquered my fears enough to actually Zip the Snake, but the zip-line also isn't what I thought it would be. I initially thought the zip-line was going to run across the canyon from the Jerome side to the Twin Falls side. That would have been ridiculously awesome: and still terrifying.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Chip Seal Begins in Downtown Twin Falls Wednesday (7/14)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in downtown Twin Falls will get a new surface beginning Wednesday (7/14) that may require delays and detours. The city of Twin Falls announced crews will begin scheduled maintenance in the downtown area that will last through August 6. The process is called chip seal and will help maintain and extend the life of the roadway, according to the city. The city has provided a schedule of when each street in the area will be worked on, including parts of Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue East.
Two Harbors, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

The RAMINATOR Monster Truck Made A Stop In Two Harbors

This past weekend the City of Two Harbors had their annual Heritage Days celebration. It's a three day festival with arts and crafts, stage entertainment, a street dance, and parades. Basically three days of fun on the North Shore. It was a smidgen more over the top for 2021 because of a monster truck.
Paxton, ILladowntownnews.com

Monster trucks ready to pull into the Staples Center

When Tom Meents was a child in Paxton, Illinois, he admired the monster trucks he saw on television. He tore photos of them out of magazines and hung them on his wall. Now kids are, presumably, doing the same thing with photos of Meents, who has driven monster trucks for 20 years.
Washakie County, WYwyodaily.com

This year's fair entertainment includes rodeos, music and Monster Trucks

Rodeos, live music and monster trucks are just a few of the entertainment events planned to take place at the Washakie County Fairgrounds July 24- 31. The rodeo is being contracted by the Griemsmans this year, who are new to organizing but not to rodeo. “My family does team roping,” Cassidy Griemsman, one of the main event organizers said. “We always put on team ropings and have done a junior rodeo; we figured we could do the fair rodeo too.”
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Monster Trucks = Monster Crowd At Kosciusko Fairgrounds

WARSAW – After a slow first night on Monday, Kosciusko County Community Fair saw a robust turnout Tuesday night with a monster truck show serving as a huge drawing card. The grandstand saw one of its largest crowds in recent years Tuesday, July 13, for the truck show. Beforehand, motorists...
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

LOOK: 58 Signs of Support From the Controversial Vaccine Mandate Rally in Twin Falls, ID

On Thursday evening crowds gathered on the north side of the St. Luke's hospital in Twin Falls to participate in a rally of support for local hospital heroes. Unlike the rally from last year when the pandemic began and hundreds showed up at the hospital for a joyous show of support, the rally this week was spirited for other reasons. Some hospital workers in Idaho, and around the country, are now being required to get the COVID-19 vaccine to retain their jobs.
Buhl, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Which is the Better Idaho Town? Buhl or Filer?

I’ve been to Buhl three times over the last two weeks. I’ve been to Buhl five times this year. Every visit in recent months. The last prior trip was before Christmas when I was on an eggnog run. This week I discovered gasoline is cheaper in Buhl than anything I’ve seen in Twin Falls. Groceries are usually a bit more expensive there but the produce selection at Ridley’s is fabulous. It’s the equal of Fred Meyer and WinCo. I used to believe the drive was long but it seems to pass quickly and with my schedule I never deal with rush hour traffic.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Monster Trucks At Fair Tonight

It doesn’t get any bigger than monsters trucks. The Monster Truck Mash will be in the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds grandstands at 7:30 p.m. today, with the pit party at 6 p.m. featuring Monster Truck rides. Grandstand admission is free, but pit pass is $15. Other activities for today include:. •...

Comments / 0

Community Policy