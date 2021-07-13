Rose Ann (Kern) Wilkerson, 96, formerly of Wellington: Nov. 2, 1924 – Dec. 31, 2020

Rose Ann (Kern) Wilkerson, aged 96 and formerly of Wellington, died on Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Rialto, California. She loved all things chocolate, dominoes, card games, and puzzles of all kinds, but as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Aunt, she loved her family most of all. She was the Caregiver and selflessly offered assistance to any and all in need. Born on a farm in 1924, she was no stranger to hard work but never worked outside the home. Being the oldest of eight children, her caregiver role started early in life and continued with many home-based babysitting jobs to supplement the family income. She especially loved the smallest children in her care, the babies and toddlers.