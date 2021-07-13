Utah residents may get relief from HEAT – Cache Valley Daily
FILE PHOTO – Digital Thermostat set to 78 degrees Fahrenheit. SALT LAKE CITY — June and July have brought record high temperatures throughout Utah, and there has only been a trace of rain since late May. Some residents are also seeing higher than normal energy bills as they try to keep their homes or apartments cool amid the relentlessly high temperatures. There is relief in the form of Utah’s Home Energy Assistance Target (HEAT) program.kvnutalk.com
