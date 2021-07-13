Trio to launch new aquaculture app in Singapore
An app that’s designed to help fish and shrimp farmers in Singapore and beyond is due to be launched next month. The app is currently being developed by Blue Aqua International, analytics software company SAS and Temasek Polytechnic's Aquaculture Innovation Centre. The initial model will enable shrimp and fish farmers to use real-time data analytics technology to track critical parameters such as water quality, feed management and animal health.thefishsite.com
