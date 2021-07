I am disappointed that South Kitsap Fire and Rescue has decided to go for the “full” amount for their levy. We all are appreciative of what SKFR offers our community. However, we seem to have forgotten that not everyone in our community is a city, county, school district or naval base employee with a taxpayer-funded paycheck that experienced little or no impact due to the pandemic. But, we have approximately 37% low-income in our area that were affected as they lost jobs, quit jobs to remain home with their kids, and may now be just getting back to work. It may take years for them to recover what many lost during the pandemic.