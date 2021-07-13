CCBC Receives Grant from Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program, Elevating Pathways for Skilled Trades Education and Technician Training

Jul 13, 2021 | by Lisa Harlow | 443.840.4668 (office) | 443.610.3246 (cell) Community College of Baltimore County has received a $63,860 grant as part of the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership program, which aims to equip our students with in-demand knowledge and skills that will support employment and a pathway for life-long careers upon graduation. In addition to the funding, Johnson Controls employees will support CCBC through volunteering and mentorships, providing students with real-world experience, internship opportunities and professional networking connections.