NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Justice Department will not open a civil investigation into the COVID-19 response at nursing homes in three states, including New York. The DOJ was looking into whether requiring some COVID-positive patients to be admitted to nursing homes contributed to deaths. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn is still looking into Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s handling of the policy and his administration’s reporting on the number of deaths. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.