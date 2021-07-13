Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio University suspends Beta Chapter of Delta Tau Delta

By Staff reports
ohio.edu
 12 days ago

Earlier today, a notice was sent to the Beta Chapter of Delta Tau Delta from Interim Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Jenny Hall-Jones, that the organization has been suspended from Ohio University’s campus for four years. They will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in 2025. Per Ohio University's guidelines on the reinstatement or expansion of social fraternities or sororities, the national organization will need to apply for reinstatement should they wish to return to Ohio University at that time.

