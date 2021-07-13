I really did not know much about VT at all

Watching college football? And why does each have such impact on your interest?. Just curious about 'hoo will be watching with more/less/unchanged interest this fall. For me, I'm finding that the NIL stuff hasn't really changed my interest level. But this TX/OU to the SEC stuff...man, something just feels really off about that. Maybe I've got some deep-rooted fears about how such a move might start a new set of dominos falling and how that would impact UVA, I don't know yet. Still trying to figure that one out.