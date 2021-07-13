Cancel
I really did not know much about VT at all

By fnhokie

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore I actually started applying and looking at colleges. Growing up I very much wanted to go to UGA or GT. But having moved to NoVA as a teen, not having in-state killed that dream (still applied to both). So I was pretty much stuck to VA schools. Attended seminar at W&M (both parents alums) in my Mom’s hope that I’d go there. That’s really where I learned some about VT as a school that suited my interests and finances.



Blacksburg, VA

I know a number of kids who chose UF over VT due to $$$

Even if the merit aid was not full, it at least brought it to cost even or under VT's cost. Not too hard a choice between Gainesville and Blacksburg weather. VT is losing a lot of instate academic talent. Back in my day (mid 80s), VT would draw great students from PY, NY, and NJ due to how low the out-of-state tuition was compared to in-state there. Not anymore.
College Sports

I know that I’m biased, but I’d really like BU in the ACC

Truth in advertising first - my daughter is a BU alum and we’re all settled in Texas. Having said that, I’ve long thought that BU was a better cultural fit for the ACC than other P5s if the Big 12 vaporized. I’m thinking of church affiliation, BB, overall program commitment, solid academics.
College Sports

But did they back off because he was coming to VT?

I’m petty, yes, but best part of this is that we beat out PSU for Ramon ** -- uvabasher 07/09/2021 7:06PM. You just need to accept the new paradigm- it’s the new normal -- sacramento hokie 07/10/2021 1:29PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...
Blacksburg, VA

Jalen Haynes is at VT now...

Good news. Any update on a portal wing for this year? ** -- VT ChemE 1986 07/14/2021 10:48AM. FWIW, Haynes isn't supposed to be coming to Blacksburg until the fall ** -- VT94 07/14/2021 2:05PM. One good thing for VT and BC is that both would be close to home....
College Sports

I was thinking of all the "checkmate" 2010 posts....

That assured everyone that Jim Delany had "checkmated" ND into joining the Big Ten, the multitude of "when the conferences make more money than ND, the Irish will join a conference" type posts or the "this will finally force ND to join a conference" posts I have seen over the years on the web.
College Sports

By stronger, you mean the AAU members, right?

If you get rid of OCC cupcakes, then most G5 teams would lose a lot of $$$ -- HokieAl 07/23/2021 2:28PM. This is about VT's survival as a national program. Not the G5. -- Maroon Baboon 07/23/2021 2:37PM. Currently the ACC is better than the Pac 12. The Big 12...
College Sports

Harsh truth - the Big 12 outside of TX/OU has no value.

Each of those schools brings nothing to the table. Not a TV draw, not a great travel destination, not a large metropolitan area. The remaining Big XII schools are going to become the AAC of the Plains. Maybe we could call it the "Mountain Midwest" or something.
College Sports

What they would like.....

Is not the question. What they can get is and, in this case, A&M is most likely going to be the lone ranger. Moreover, I doubt Clemson and FSU is even the most persuasive argument. A far more effective pitch might be, if you vote for expansion you are voting for divisional realignment as well and your likely prize is Alabama and Auburn moving from the West.
College Sports

What impact does NIL and/or TX/OU to the SEC have on your interest in

Watching college football? And why does each have such impact on your interest?. Just curious about 'hoo will be watching with more/less/unchanged interest this fall. For me, I'm finding that the NIL stuff hasn't really changed my interest level. But this TX/OU to the SEC stuff...man, something just feels really off about that. Maybe I've got some deep-rooted fears about how such a move might start a new set of dominos falling and how that would impact UVA, I don't know yet. Still trying to figure that one out.
Economy

In marketing we call this diluting the brand...

But, there's often times a fine line between dilution and growing the brand. Would adding Oklahoma, Texas, Clemson, NC State, Virginia Tech, and WVU dilute the brand or grow the brand? Dunno but if all those schools joined it would give the SEC infinite power over what everyone else does.
Morgantown, WV

I think WVU fan behavior

Has changed a LOT, especially transitioning into the Big 12. WVU fans welcomed in Big 12 folks, and I've seen a lot of Big 12 fans speak very highly of their visits to Morgantown. WVU has tried very hard to change some things in Morgantown and I think it has...

