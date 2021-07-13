Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rob Zombie Building Exact Replica of ‘Munsters’ House for Upcoming Movie

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
Noisecreep
Noisecreep
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Zombie is building an identical replica of the unmistakable house from TV's The Munsters for his film reboot of the '60s sitcom that chronicles the everyday lives of a happy monster family. The moviemaking musician revealed as much on Monday (July 12) when he shared an image of a...

noisecreep.com

Comments / 0

Noisecreep

Noisecreep

150
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movies#The Munsters#Replica#House For Upcoming Movie#Nbc#White Zombie#House Of 1000 Corpses#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
White House
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Begs, Summer Appears, Nikki’s Quest, Two Play Games

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the weekly promo for July 26-30 has been released. There are a lot of exciting teasers in the clip, including Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) begging for her freedom. Summer Newman (Hunter King) faces Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), who wants the truth. Plus, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) play games.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s Wedding Confession, Paris Betrayal Hinted By Delon de Metz

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) is concerned about all the affairs happening at work. He tells Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) that they need to keep personal and business separate. Could this be a hint that Paris and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) end up in bed together right before the “SINN” wedding?
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Pays Tribute to ‘Home Improvement’ Actor Earl Hindman, Who Played Wilson: ‘God Rest You’

Legendary funny man and actor Tim Allen is remembering a former co-star and friend with a recent social media post. Tim Allen’s Hollywood career is full of iconic roles that drew laughter from practically everyone who watched. He plays a Scott Calvin, who reluctantly transforms into Santa Claus, in “The Santa Clause.” His most recent hit sitcom series is “Last Man Standing,” in which he plays family man and marketing savant, Mike Baxter. The hit comedy series aired for nine seasons before coming to an end earlier this year in May. Tim Allen’s most iconic role, however,” is that of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor in the hit sitcom “Home Improvement.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Robert Redford's Wife?

Robert Redford is a famous American actor, known for his leading roles in movies such as "The Great Gatsby" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Redford was a prominent heartthrob among women in the 60s and 70s, despite being married to Lola Van Wagenen at the peak of his on-screen success.
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Eric Clapton fans react after musician says he refuses to play venues that require vaccine passports

Fans of Eric Clapton have been divided after the musician announced that he would refuse to perform at venues requiring “passports” as proof of covid vaccination. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson unveiled plans for nightclubs and large music venues to demand proof of double vaccination to from the end of September, in order for entry. On Thursday 22 July, Clapton shared his own statement on the app Telegram, via architect and coronavirus sceptic Robin Monotti. Clapton’s comments were shared alongside the artist’s anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver”, which he released with Van Morrison last year. “I wish to say...
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her. The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy