Louisville offers, sits at top of list for JUCO DB Shavarick Williams

The Pirates drafted catcher Henry Davis with the first selection in the Major League Baseball draft last night. The 21-year old Davis played for the University of Louisville, and was considered the best pure hitter in the draft. He batted .370 with 15 home runs in 50 games for Louisville this past season. He also threw out 46% of the runners attempting to steal bases. It was the first time since 2011 that the Bucs had the first overall selection in the draft, and fifth time in franchise history.