College Sports

Louisville offers, sits at top of list for JUCO DB Shavarick Williams

By Michael McCammon
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville extended a scholarship to junior college defensive back Shavarick Williams on Tuesday evening and have immediately risen to the top of the prospects list. "I love them the program," Williams told Cardinal Authority. "When I went up there for a workout all the coaches showed me love. It felt like home being there, and it was a great experience to actually visit the school and to see the facility."

#Juco#Junior College#American Football#Cardinal Authority#Cardinals#Southwest#Nicholls State#Alabama A M
