California State

Temperatures slip as high pressure weakens over California

CBS 8
CBS 8
 9 days ago

High pressure will continue to weaken as a trough of low pressure moves in over the West Coast. Temperatures will respond by gradually cooling into the weekend. Onshore flow will keep low clouds and patchy fog favoring the coast and western valleys each night and morning.

THURSDAY HIGHS:

AT THE COAST THROUGH THURSDAY:

Additionally, it will be gusty at times. Expect westerly wind gusts peaking from 40 - 50 mph with isolated wind gusts over 50 mph in the mountains and desert. The strongest winds are expected during the afternoon and evening hours along the desert mountain slopes on Thursday.

For the rest of the week, expect the trough to just keep hanging over the West Coast. This will lead to near to below seasonal temperatures for most of the county into the weekend. Also keep in mind, the sky will appear hazy at times as firefighters continue working to contain wildfires burning well to the north of us in Northern California and Oregon.

By the weekend, models are hinting at another influx of monsoonal moisture and a chance for a thunderstorm or two by the afternoon and evening hours in the mountains starting on Saturday.

