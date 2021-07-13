Cancel
Ever Given’s Owner Braces for ‘Thousands’ of Legal Claims

By Bloomberg
gcaptain.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of the Ever Given, the cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week, hampering global trade and roiling markets, expects to be hit with “many hundreds or thousands” of legal claims. The scale of future litigation against the vessel’s owners was laid bare at a...

gcaptain.com

