Having gone through the event both as a player and a father, former NHL defensemen and current Bally Sports Florida broadcaster Jeff Chychrun joins this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast to share his memories from the NHL Draft. Plus, co-hosts Jameson Olive and Katie Gaus each pick one player they think could be a good fit for the Panthers when they're on the clock with the 24th overall pick in the first round of next weekend's draft.