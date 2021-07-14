Cancel
TV Series

SUPERMAN & LOIS: Clark Has A Crisis In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 13: "Fail Safe"

By KingPatel
 10 days ago

Next week, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) deals with the fallout of his actions from tonight's episode and tries to come to grips with how he felt during his near-takeover, openly questioning whether his being on Earth is safe for his family and the future of humanity at large. With Tal-Rho (Adam...

TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki

Now, this is nothing personal against "Dig" writers Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke because this week's episode of The CW's Walker actually had us at the overview. When you have Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) doing an investigative deep-dive into who was behind a bomb threat at the school aimed at Liam (Keegan Allen) and Stan (Jeffrey Nordling), you've flicked our curiosity behind its ear. Add into the mix an important personal decision by Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi), and Trey (Jeff Pierre) getting a visitor, and we have the makings of another dramatic outing. But for Supernatural fans, the episode is extra special as it reunites him with Richard Speight, Jr., who directs this week's episode. While known for his portrayal of Gabriel / The Trickster / Loki on the long-running, Padalecki and Jensen Ackles-starring series, Speight, Jr. is no stranger to the director's chair, having directed nearly a dozen episodes of SPN as well as The CW's Kung Fu and Netflix's Lucifer.
TV Seriesalabamanews.net

NEW at 8PM: Superman & Lois – “Through The Valley Of Death”

DAVID RAMSEY (“ARROW”) GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) can’t seem to agree on the best way to stop Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) encourages Jordan (Alex Garfin) to focus on strengthening his powers to help locate their dad. Lastly, an old friend is brought in to help with the search. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: Smallville's Not Ready to Forgive Kyle

With yesterday's preview for the next episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, the focus was understandably on what Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), John Henry Irons (Wole Parks), General Lane (Dylan Walsh) Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and special guest star John Diggle (David Ramsey) were going to do to save Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) from being turned int something not so nice by his brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner). But what about Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette), now that things have gone back to (somewhat) normal? That's the focus f the newest preview released earlier today, where the family comes home for a fresh start only to learn the hard way that the folks in Smallville aren't looking to forgive and forget any time soon.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 premiere spoilers: A tease for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs?

Sure, you may be waiting for a few more months to see NCIS season 19, but why not check out a pair of interesting teases below?. For those who are not aware, longtime NCIS veteran Christopher J. Waild is responsible for writing the premiere episode, and with that he’s traveled around the set and shared a couple of different photos. Upon looking at them, we can’t help but wonder if they are tied to Mark Harmon’s Gibbs in some fairly substantial ways.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Superman and Lois introduced a major movie villain in episode 12

There was a big Superman and Lois General Zod reveal in this week’s episode 12, ‘Through the Valley of Death,’ bringing the Man of Steel villain into the show for the first time. It was only a small Superman and Lois villain cameo, and it’s not the first Arrowverse General Zod appearance, but it could well be a tease for a proper return of Superman’s greatest Kryptonian foe. Could General Zod appear in Superman and Lois Season 2? SPOILERS FOLLOW.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

O Mother, Where Art Thou? – Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. FAMILY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reaches out to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) opens up to Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarette) storms out...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 E13 Preview: When Family Reunions Get Awkward

After a couple of close encounters of the "Injustice" kind last week, this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois finds Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) aka Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) previously long-lost (and we bet Supes wishes he still was) half-brother Tal-Rho exactly where he needs to be… in a cage. But now that Clark's had a taste of what unchecked power feels like, how sure can we be that Tal-Rho still isn't in Supes' head? Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and soon-to-be series-regular Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) moving forward on a new story while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds an unexpected way to cope with a stressful day, as Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) look to get back to some sense of normalcy- as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Fail Safe";
TV Seriescbslocal.com

Fail Safe – Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. TENSION – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 Preview: Lois Gets Everyone on the Same Page

In our previous preview for this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, we touched upon a number of storylines that will be in play when the cold open to "Fail Safe" kicks off (more on those below). But for the following preview, we get a look at a "family activity" involving Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) that we don't get a chance to see often. Basically, getting everyone on the same page regarding a cover story so folks don't figure out that Clark's Superman. And from what you're about to see, it's clearly something the boys have gotten used to but is that a good thing?
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: Is One of the Nineties' Biggest Villains Coming to Smallville?

In the final moments of tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "Through the Valley of the Shadow of Death," Tal Rho/Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) takes a major step in his season-long plot against the Man of Steel. And while it isn't immediately clear what the ramifications of that action will be in the last three weeks of the season, fans who have read a lot of Superman comics can probably make an educated guess -- and Adam Rayner told ComicBook recently that an educated guess that we posited was pretty close to being on point. So -- what major DC villain is likely coming to Smallville?
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Promo and images for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 10 – ‘Bad Blood’

The CW has released a promo and images for the tenth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 6, entitled ‘Bad Blood’; take a look here…. THE CYCLE OF LIFE – With Constantine (Matt Ryan) obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium. After they find themselves at the end of the Spanish Civil War, Spooner makes an unexpected bond with someone she feels the need to protect them from everyone, including Constantine. Now that they have a special guest on board the Waverider, Nate (Nick Zano), Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Gary (Adam Tsekham) and Astra (Olivia Swann) all work together but experience some growing pains along the way. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) are concerned about Rory’s (Dominc Purcell) health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously.

