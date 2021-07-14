Cancel
GRAINS-Chicago wheat futures climb on supply worries, corn eases

Agriculture Online
 10 days ago

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with prices underpinned by a forecast of lower output in top supplier Russia and adverse weather hurting crops in the United States. Corn and soybeans eased. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2%...

www.agriculture.com

Agricultureagfax.com

Wheat: Drought Threatens Production, Supply Concerns – DTN

Remember back to spring of 2020 when pictures and videos of people hoarding toilet paper filled social media and the news? Well, move over toilet paper because 2021 may likely be the year to stock up on food staples again, mainly due to drought-stressed, failing crops in the United States and Canada.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly decline, weather worries limit losses

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday with the market set for a weekly decline, although concerns over unfavourable weather in key exporting countries curbed losses. Corn rose and was set for a second week of gains as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 28-Aug 3

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 28-Aug 3, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 July 21-27 - tax 35.2 37.5 51.6 - indicative price 250.4 238.7 258.8 July 14-20 - tax 39.3 36.9 52.2 - indicative price 256.2 237.8 259.7 July 7-13 - tax 41.2 37.0 50.6 - indicative price 258.9 237.9 257.4 June 30-July 6 - tax 41.3 39.6 50.5 - indicative price 259.1 241.7 257.2 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of other measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat steady-firm, corn steady-weak, soybeans down 2-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 3 cents per bushel * Wheat steady to higher. Ongoing U.S. winter crop harvest bolstering supplies, but concerns about drought-hit spring crop. Reduced harvests in other global wheat producing areas also supportive. * Argentina's wheat crop is deteriorating in the country's northern and central farm belt due to inadequate rainfall, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * France's soft wheat yields are lower than expected in the northeast and crop quality disappointing. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last a penny higher at $6.93-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 3 cents to $6.56-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 4 cents to $9.08 per bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn flat to lower on end-of-week profit taking and forecasts for scattered rain in parts of the U.S. Midwest next week. Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest Corn Belt and hot weather in the forecast limiting declines. * Actively traded December corn held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average during overnight trade. The contract is poised for a second straight weekly gain. * CBOT December corn last traded 1/2 cent lower at $5.60-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans lower on end-of-week profit taking and forecast for rains at times over the next two weeks as the crop begins setting and filling pods. Sluggish exports adding pressure. * Actively traded November soybeans failed to break through technical chart resistance at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 4-1/4 cents lower at $14.12 a bushel, while November soybeans were 3-3/4 cents lower at $13.58-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Global Sunflower Oil Market 2019-2023: Demand for Sunflower Oil Imports is Rising in Many Countries, Including Iraq, India, and China - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2019-- The “Global Sunflower Oil Market 2019-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The sunflower oil market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023. The increasing exports of sunflower oil can accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing exports...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans lower as extended weather shows dryness easing

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Corn and soybean futures slipped on Friday, pressured by extended forecasts calling for cooler weather into August, though hot, dry weather in the coming week across the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices. Wheat traded both sides of even as concerns over unfavorable weather in key...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans ease on improved weather forecast

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday due to forecasts for cooler, wetter weather in the coming weeks, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade most-active November soybean futures ended 10-1/2 cents lower at $13.51-3/4 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures lost 15-1/4 cents to $14.01. * CBOT November soybeans closed below its 20-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures settled down $9.80 at $356.20 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures lost $9.60 at $353.60 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil fell 1.27 cents to 63.23 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract firmed 0.66 cent to 65.66 cents per lb. * For the week, the most active November soybean contract fell 40 cents, a 2.87% loss. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Mexico during the 2021/2022 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures fall as improved weather outweighs global supply woes

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures softened on Friday, pressured by lower corn and soybean markets, but supported by continued erosion of wheat crop conditions in North America and the Black Sea Region, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 8-1/4 cents at $6.84 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 7-3/4 cents lower at $6.46 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat ended 20-1/2 cents lower at $8.83-1/2. * For the week, CBOT wheat ended 8-1/2 cents lower, a 1.23% fall. * French soft wheat crop conditions fell to 75% good-to-excellent last week, dropping 1 point from the week prior, while wet weather slowed harvest, farm office FranceAgriMer said. * Argentina's wheat crop is deteriorating in the country's northern and central farm belt due to inadequate rainfall, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * Ukraine's grain export has jumped 49% versus the same time last year, to 1.66 million tonnes in the new 2021/22 July-June season, including 399,000 tonnes of wheat, agriculture ministry data showed. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Mark Potter)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans lower on the week as traders eye long-term weather

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures slipped on Friday, pressured by extended forecasts calling for cooler weather into August, though hot, dry weather in the coming week across the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices. Wheat ended lower as concerns over unfavorable weather in key exporting countries countered...
Agricultureagfax.com

Ohio Wheat: Late Harvest, Grain Quality Concerns

Most of the winter wheat in Ohio has been harvested. However, persistent wet weather has delayed harvest in some areas of the state. Late harvest coupled with excessive rainfall means more time for late-season mold growth, mycotoxin accumulation, test weight reduction, and sprouting; all of which could result in poor overall grain quality. In a previous CORN newsletter article, we summarized some of our wheat harvest date research here.
Marketsspglobal.com

China's manufacturing production index drops for third straight month in June

China's steel-related manufacturing production index produced by S&P Global Platts declined for the third consecutive month in June, indicating domestic consumption has continued to slow down. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The manufacturing weighted production index for steel consumption stood at 106 points...
Agricultureinvesting.com

Soybeans Still In The Red, But Buyers Might Want To Wait

The US soybean market is emerging slowly from the clutches of the bear wrap it fell into two weeks ago. But here’s the thing: If you’re looking for the perfect buying opportunity, you might want to wait for a clearer signal as charts show soybeans can lose a lot more.
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

USB aims to increase profitability for farmers

IARN — United Soybean Board leaders recently approved new projects designed to drive innovation, increase value and create additional demand for U.S. soybeans. USB farmer-leaders set funding priorities for fiscal year 2022, which starts in October. USB Chair Dan Farney tells NAFB that leaders approved 181 new checkoff-funded projects with a total budget allocation of $78 million.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls for 1st time in 7 sessions; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures retreated on Thursday after six straight sessions of gains, although losses were limited by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in top exporters Russia and the United States. Corn lost 1.2% and soybeans slid. "The weather situation is not good, it has...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 3 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 19 1/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 14 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 17 3/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 6 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 16.71 points and September crude oil is up $1.25 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.160 and August gold is up $2.10 per ounce. Corn and spring wheat futures appear to be recovering from sharp early losses, while soybeans have moved close to 30 cents above the lows, as the two-week forecast remains mostly hot and dry for key growing areas. Funds have unloaded on all the markets, selling an estimated 10,000 corn; 13,000 to 15,000 soybean contracts; and 5,000 wheat. They sold roughly 6,000 each of meal and oil.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Winter wheat futures sag on profit taking, bargain buying boosts spring wheat

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell on Thursday, snapping a six session stretch of gains on a round of profit taking, traders said. * But MGEX spring wheat futures ended firm, supported by a round of bargain buying after hitting its lowest since July 14. * The benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat contract dropped below its five-day moving average for the first time since July 12. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 18-1/2 cents at $6.92-1/4 a bushel while K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 14-3/4 cents lower at $6.54. MGEX September spring wheat ended up 6-1/4 cents at $9.04. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 478,200 tonnes. That was up from 424,691 tonnes the prior week and in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Diane Craft)
EconomyAgriculture Online

China's foreign trade growth expected to slow in H2

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China's foreign trade growth is expected to slow in the second half due to a high base the previous year, Li Xingqian, a Ministry of Commerce official, said on Thursday. Rising raw material prices and maritime logistics problems will further squeeze margins of trading companies,...

