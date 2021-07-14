Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

UPDATE 1-China 2021 summer grain output up 2.1% as planting acreage rises

Agriculture Online
 11 days ago

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China summer grain output in 2021 rose 2.1% from the previous year to 145.82 million tonnes, the country's statistics bureau said on Wednesday. The output increase came as planting acreage of summer grain, mainly wheat, rose 1% from the previous year, the first jump in six years, the National Statistics Bureau said in a statement on its website.

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acreage#Grains#Beijing#Wheat#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Related
IndustryWNMT AM 650

Port of Rotterdam freight volumes rise as trade recovers

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Freight volumes in the port of Rotterdam rose 5.8% on a yearly basis in the first half of 2021, as international trade recovered from its coronavirus slump, Europe’s largest sea port said on Thursday. Traffic took a big hit from COVID-19 in the first half of 2020,...
Worldwtaq.com

AstraZeneca scours supply chain for more vaccine doses for Thailand, SE Asia

BANGKOK (Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc is “scouring” its global supply chain to try and boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Thailand and Southeast Asia, its representative for the country said on Saturday, amidst speculations of local production shortfalls. The comments come after leaked letters https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/leaked-letters-show-astrazeneca-vaccine-commitment-not-thailand-claimed-2021-07-19 showed last week that the drugmaker...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 28-Aug 3

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 28-Aug 3, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 July 21-27 - tax 35.2 37.5 51.6 - indicative price 250.4 238.7 258.8 July 14-20 - tax 39.3 36.9 52.2 - indicative price 256.2 237.8 259.7 July 7-13 - tax 41.2 37.0 50.6 - indicative price 258.9 237.9 257.4 June 30-July 6 - tax 41.3 39.6 50.5 - indicative price 259.1 241.7 257.2 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of other measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly decline, weather worries limit losses

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday with the market set for a weekly decline, although concerns over unfavourable weather in key exporting countries curbed losses. Corn rose and was set for a second week of gains as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain harvest 21.8% complete at 14.1 mln T

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 14.1 million tonnes of grain from 21.8% of its sowing area with the yield averaging 4.18 tonne per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The volume includes 4.97 million tonnes of barley, harvested from 48.1% of the area with a...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans lower as extended weather shows dryness easing

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Corn and soybean futures slipped on Friday, pressured by extended forecasts calling for cooler weather into August, though hot, dry weather in the coming week across the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices. Wheat traded both sides of even as concerns over unfavorable weather in key...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 16 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 12 3/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 5 1/2 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 8 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 15 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 230.13 points and September crude oil is up $0.02 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.080 and August gold is down $4.40 per ounce. Just ahead of the close, grain and soybean futures are a sea of red, with only soybean oil hanging in positive territory. With the ongoing weather uncertainty -- bullish short term, but better rain chances next week -- funds have continued to liquidate longs. While U.S. soybeans are close to dominating export circles again in September, rumors are that China bought a chunk of Argentine beans.
EconomyForexTV.com

Taiwan Industrial Production Rises In June

Taiwan’s industrial production increased in June driven by robust manufacturing activity, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday. Industrial output grew 18.37 percent year-on-year in June, following a 16.88 percent increase May. The annual growth in manufacturing output advanced to 20.20 percent from 17.69 percent in the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine's 2021/22 grain exports up 49% yr/yr so far

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain export has jumped to 1.66 million tonnes in the new 2021/22 July-June season, up 49% from the same point a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 399,000 tonnes of wheat, 426,000 tonnes of barley and 824,000 tonnes of corn,...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans ease on improved weather forecast

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday due to forecasts for cooler, wetter weather in the coming weeks, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade most-active November soybean futures ended 10-1/2 cents lower at $13.51-3/4 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures lost 15-1/4 cents to $14.01. * CBOT November soybeans closed below its 20-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures settled down $9.80 at $356.20 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures lost $9.60 at $353.60 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil fell 1.27 cents to 63.23 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract firmed 0.66 cent to 65.66 cents per lb. * For the week, the most active November soybean contract fell 40 cents, a 2.87% loss. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Mexico during the 2021/2022 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
IndustryAgriculture Online

Ukraine Black Sea ports resume grain operations

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - All Ukraine major Black Sea ports are working in normal mode, resuming operations affected by poor weather on Thursday, the state seaport authority said on Friday. The restrictions of grain-loading operations had applied to the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, Mykolayiv and Pivdeny. Ukraine is among...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Global steel output climbs 11.6%, but China lags

LONDON (Reuters) - Global steel production gained 11.6% year-on-year in June, but growth of 1.5% in top producer China was constrained by government efforts to curb emissions, which analysts expect to further cap output. Crude steel output rose to 167.9 million tonnes in June, World Steel Association data showed on...
DrinksForexTV.com

Malaysia Inflation Eases In June

Malaysia’s consumer prices inflation eased in June, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. Consumer price inflation eased to 3.4 percent in June from 4.4 percent in May. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 3.5 percent. Prices rose for the fifth straight month since February, amid a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's foreign trade growth expected to slow in H2

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China’s foreign trade growth is expected to slow in the second half due to a high base the previous year, Li Xingqian, a Ministry of Commerce official, said on Thursday. Rising raw material prices and maritime logistics problems will further squeeze margins of trading companies,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy