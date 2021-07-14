Busch Gardens’ Baby Giraffe Named Following Tampa Bay Lightning Win

In this episode, we discover the Tampa CityPASS, a cool way to float along the Rainbow River, and how kids in Central Florida are dealing with bullies. Geno from Q105 and Sean Roberts from 98.7 The Shark tell you all about the Tampa CityPASS. It’s a cool way to explore all of what the Tampa Bay area has to offer. CityPASS is a great option if you have visitors coming into town or if you want to just get out and explore Tampa (:50). We also discuss Amrak, a new program that helps kids in the Tampa Bay area overcome bullies by turning their struggles into artistic endeavors. Roxanne Wilder from Q105 speaks with the founder of the non-profit, Sean Roberts (3:03). Plus, Keith Connors from 99.5 QYK tells us all about the Rainbow River and why it’s one of his favorite places in Florida (6:29).