Busch Gardens’ Baby Giraffe Named Following Tampa Bay Lightning Win

By Mason Dixon
 11 days ago

A baby calf was born at Busch Gardens Tampa the same night the Lightning won the championship. Now, the young giraffe has a name. Stanley was born July 7. This is his mother Angel’s first calf. When Stanley joins the tower, or herd, of giraffes at Busch Gardens, you’ll likely get the chance to see him from the new Serengeti Overlook Restaurant. Stop by the new “giraffe-themed bar” for some snacks, a drink and a chance to get a view of the Serengeti to see the giraffes, zebras, antelope and ostrich.

