Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Celebrity Restaurant in midtown Tulsa temporarily closing due to lack of staffing

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GK3p7_0awCuJPa00

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Owner of Three Sirens Group, which also owns Celebrity, Johnna Hayes, says the upcoming closure is only temporary.

The announcement of the temporary closure was made Monday on the restaurant’s Facebook page due to lack of staffing.

Hayes says she wants to use the remainder of the summer to regroup and rebuild. Celebrity reopened three months before the pandemic caused closures, so they were hit hard.

She says much of the staff here are elderly and they want to protect them so they struggled having enough staff to be open.

She’s using these next two months to bring in more workers or train other workers from the other restaurants she owns.

Celebrity was opened for 50 years before they took it over. So it’s a staple in Tulsa. She says she wouldn’t do anything to hurt the community because she wants to be open another 50 years.

Hayes says the restaurant will be back open in October. They plan on decorating and have events lined up for their busiest time of the year - the holidays.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Restaurants
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Food Drink#Sirens Group#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AnimalsPosted by
KRMG

Clawing out a victory: Great American Crab Races feature hermit crabs

CLARK LAKE, Mich. — In a pinch, the crabs came out on top. Hermit crabs stole the show during the final day of The Great American Crab Races at a Michigan restaurant. The 29th version of the three-day event, held at The Beach Bar in Clark Lake, featured kids races on Saturday, MLive.com reported. The contest began 30 years ago but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy