National Register Adds 13 North Carolina Historic Places

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is pleased to announce that three historic districts and eight individual properties across the state have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. In addition, one previously listed historic district received additional historical documentation and a boundary adjustment through both an increase and a decrease, while another previously listed historic district received a boundary increase. The following properties were reviewed by the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee and subsequently nominated by the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Officer and forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register for consideration for listing in the National Register, which is maintained by the National Park Service.