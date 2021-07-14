Cancel
CCTV Script 13/07/21

CNBC
 10 days ago

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on July 13, 2021, Tuesday. More than 400,000 Indians have lost their lives due to COVID-19 and an increasing number of people are slipping into poverty. Azim Premji University's calculation shows the number of people who earns less than the minimum wage, which is $5 a day, has swelled by over 200 million. And Indian Express estimates in a recent report that between 150 and 199 million Indians will fall back under the poverty line this year due to the pandemic, which means almost half of the country's population are in poverty.

