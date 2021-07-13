Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Pittman wants size, speed for his Razorbacks

West Memphis Evening Times
 15 days ago

Hogs’ coach striving for improvement as Arkansas gets set for 2021 season. arkansasrazorbacks.com FAYETTEVILLE — What Sam Pittman wants by the start of Arkansas’ August preseason football practices is easier achieved than it used to be. But it’s still isn’t easy. Particularly since what he wants achieved seems pulling from...

theeveningtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Odom
Person
Chad Morris
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#American Football#Nil#Image#Air Raid#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
University of Missouri
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Hoover, ALhitthatline.com

Cunningham, Morgan to be at Media Days with Pittman

Seniors Myron Cunningham and Grant Morgan will represent Arkansas along with Sam Pittman next week at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala. After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, SEC Media Days returns beginning on Monday, July 19 and concluding on Thursday, July 22, when the Razorbacks will take their turn in front of the cameras and microphones alongside representatives from Missouri and Auburn.
Birmingham, ALswark.today

Covid Creates Changes for Razorbacks in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE – Because covid-19 protocol cancelled the entire 2020 week’s gathering, then first-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman did no talking season debut at last year’s SEC Football Media Days. Now because of last year’s covid-19 pandemic, linebacker Grant Morgan and offensive left tackle Myron Cunningham as 2020 seniors become 2021...
Fayetteville, ARGuard Online

Razorbacks prepare for football media day

FAYETTEVILLE — Because COVID-19 protocol canceled the entire 2020 week’s gathering, then-first-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman did not talk during the season debut at last year’s SEC Football Media Days. Now because of last year’s COVID-19 pandemic, linebacker Grant Morgan and offensive left tackle Myron Cunningham as 2020 seniors become...
College Sports247Sports

Razorbacks taking on blue collar personality under Sam Pittman

There's quite a bit of truth to the old saying that a team takes on the personality of its head coach. It was obvious with Eric Musselman's Razorbacks and Dave Van Horn's Diamond Hogs this past year. If the same can be said for Sam Pittman's bunch on the gridiron, what type of team will Arkansas have in 2021?
Texas Statehogville.net

Sam Pittman, Razorbacks Face Another Challenging Schedule, Texas May Be Non-Conference Opponent For Final Time

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman’s second Razorback team will face a challenging schedule once again in 2021, but then again what’s new?. An SEC schedule is always tough and Arkansas has Texas as one of its four non-conference foes this fall. The Hogs and Longhorns were the two dominant teams most years in the old Southwest Conference. As crazy as this may seem, this fall’s game may be the last time the two meet as non-conference opponents. According to various reports Texas, along with Oklahoma, is heading to the SEC.
Hoover, ALArkansas Online

Pittman praises assistants

HOOVER, Ala. -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was one of very few coaches who gave shout-outs to his coordinators at SEC Media Days last week. Pittman spoke about the importance of retaining all three coordinators: Barry Odom on defense, Kendal Briles on offense and Scott Fountain on special teams. He also praised the work of Jamil Walker and Ed Ellis with the strength and conditioning staff.
College SportsArkansas Online

Razorbacks not drawing much attention

HOOVER, Ala. -- By the time the Arkansas Razorbacks appeared for their two-plus hours of fame at SEC Football Media Days, 12 other teams had been endured. Georgia's Kirby Smart almost filibustered with an opening statement that took 20 of his 30 minutes with the print media. The deadpan humor...
College Sports247Sports

Sam Pittman paving his own way

Most coaches who rise to the rank of head coach were offensive or defensive coordinators first. There are a few who moved up after being position coaches, but not many. Second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is one of the few after being hired in December of 2019 from his position as offensive line coach at the University of Georgia. Related: Sam Pittman 'damn proud' to be at Arkansas.
Arkansas State247Sports

Sam Pittman 'damn proud' to be at Arkansas

The summer before Sam Pittman's senior season at Grove (Okla.) High School in 1979, he wanted nothing more than to earn a scholarship at the University of Arkansas. He attempted to earn one from former head coach Lou Holtz at camp, but it did not happen for him. He later became and NAIA All-American at Pittsburg State.
College Sportsrockmnation.com

2021 Football Opponent Previews: Arkansas Razorbacks

How bad has the football in Fayetteville been for the past five years? Well...bad enough that a 3-win season was hailed as a monumental achievement. I’m underselling this, of course. The 2018-219 Arkansas Football Razorbacks under Chad Morris went 4-20 overall and never won an SEC game. Their victories were over Eastern Illinois, Tulsa, Portland State (by a touchdown), and Colorado State. They also lost to Colorado State, North Texas, Vanderbilt, San Jose State, and Western Kentucky - the latter of which was quarterbacked by a guy that the Morris staff chased out of Arkansas. So...yeah...given all that, three wins - three conference wins, at that! - is a big, damn deal that they should be proud of. Add in the fact that they went 1-3 in one-possession games (the Reverse Drinkwitz, if you will) and the Hogs were just as close to playing .500 ball as Missouri was.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons & QB Malik Willis: 'The Next Michael Vick'?

Matt Ryan is the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. After winning the MVP in 2016, Atlanta trusted their veteran to be the star for years to come. Entering his 14th season, the 36-year-old in definitely in the twilight of his career. With Ryan's end in sight, the Falcons should realize that before they can be good, they must accept that a rebuild is on the horizon. Ryan, who remains under contract through 2023, might not be a part of that plan.
Arkansas StateTexarkana Gazette

Razorbacks eliminated by Fort Smith

CONWAY, Ark. — In an American Legion Arkansas state baseball tournament where three of the four favorites took opening losses, the Texarkana Razorbacks were eliminated on Day 2. The Hogs endured a 2-hour weather delay during their 5-2 loss to defending state champion Fort Smith Sunday at UCA's Bear Stadium...

Comments / 0

Community Policy