Sayed Kashua Discusses Cannes Pic ‘Let It Be Morning’
A Palestinian citizen of Israel, Sayed Kashua is an award-winning writer, newspaper columnist and creator/showrunner of the hit Israeli TV series “Arab Labor” and “The Writer.” His work is known for testing the limits of a Palestinian-Israeli’s freedom of expression and displays a deep understanding of divided lives along with dark, ironic humor. His novel “Let It Be Morning” inspired Israeli helmer Eran Kolirin’s new film in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.www.imdb.com
