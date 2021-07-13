Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Sayed Kashua Discusses Cannes Pic ‘Let It Be Morning’

By Alissa Simon
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Palestinian citizen of Israel, Sayed Kashua is an award-winning writer, newspaper columnist and creator/showrunner of the hit Israeli TV series “Arab Labor” and “The Writer.” His work is known for testing the limits of a Palestinian-Israeli’s freedom of expression and displays a deep understanding of divided lives along with dark, ironic humor. His novel “Let It Be Morning” inspired Israeli helmer Eran Kolirin’s new film in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eran Kolirin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Arab Labor#Let It Be#Palestinian#Israeli#Washington University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesSFGate

Folk Horror, Female Talent on the Rise in Genre Filmmaking, Cannes Discussion Fantastic 7 Hears

The Cannes Film Market’s Fantastic 7 sidebar returned this year for a pitching session showcasing some of the best genre film projects from emerging talent around the world. Mònica Garcia Massagué, the general manager of Sitges Intl. Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, and the lead organizer of Fantastic 7, noted that “folk horror” was a recurrent theme in this year’s seven selected projects. The subgenre, which has gained wider popularity in recent years through the success of Ari Aster’s films “Midsommar” and “Hereditary,” typically involves stories inspired from traditional tales and set in natural or rural settings.
Moviescineuropa.org

Let It Be Morning

When the land upon which you walk has been fought over for centuries, and territorial boundaries are quickly coming apart, what does it mean to make a commitment for the future? What does it mean for instance, as in Let It Be Morning, to celebrate a wedding, or to create a dubious property investment while Palestinian land is shrinking, even within its official, Oslo Accords-enforced boundaries. Eran Kolirin makes a confident return to Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section with this, his fourth feature, which reprises some of the claustrophobic and comic feel of his 2007 breakthrough The Band’s Visit.
WorldScreendaily

Nabil Ayouch discusses youthful Cannes hip-hop drama ‘Casablanca Beats’

Moroccan-French director Nabil Ayouch makes his Cannes Competition debut this year with Casablanca Beats, a high-energy portrait of a group of disadvantaged youngsters who blossom when they join a hip-hop and dance programme at a neighbourhood cultural centre. The film has a positive connection with Ayouch’s 2012 Un Certain Regard...
MoviesDeadline

Oscilloscope Buys Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Pic ‘The Tale Of King Crab’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope Laboratories has picked up North American rights to Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis’s first fiction feature film The Tale Of King Crab. The Pic recently had its world premiere in Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight section. Oscilloscope said it was planning a theatrical release on a yet-to-be-determined date.
Moviesimdb.com

‘A Hero’: Asghar Farhadi’s Moral Quandary Film Questions The Weight of a Good Deed [Cannes Review]

In “A Hero” (“Ghahreman”), Asghar Farhadi blurs the line of innocence and guilt in a fraught drama about the true weight of a good deed. During a two-day reprieve from prison, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi) and his girlfriend Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldust) discover a handbag full of golden coins. Though Rahim briefly debates selling them to help offset the cost of his debts to Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh), the gold exchange rate is unsatisfactorily low, and he resolves to track down the original owner and return them.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Three Floors’: Nanni Moretti’s Latest Melodrama Is Misjudged & Unconvincing [Cannes Review]

Premiering in competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes, ’s wild melodrama “Three Floors” is based on a 2017 Israeli novel called “Shalosh Qomot” from writer Eshkol Nevo and begins with an undeniably tragic event. One dark night on a quiet street of Rome, a drunk driver runs over a lady crossing the road, narrowly avoids hitting a pregnant woman, then finally crashes into a building, landing straight into a family’s living room.
Moviescineuropa.org

At Cannes, festival directors discuss how the pandemic is set to change future editions of their events

On 11 July, the Israeli pavilion hosted a special conference titled “Corona’s effects: Changes, Challenges, Creativity.” The event, which took place during this year’s Marché du Film (6-15 July), came after a forgettable year blighted by the pandemic and attempted to identify the key trends emerging in the festival and markets’ circuit. The discussion, moderated by Cineuropa’s director Valerio Caruso, saw the participation of founder of the European Film Market and advisor for the Berlinale Beki Probst, former director of Haifa International Film Festival Pnina Blayer, Hamburg Film Festival’s director Albert Wiederspiel, Tallinn Black Nights’s director Tiina Lokk, Warsaw Film Festival’s director Stefan Laudyn and Thessaloniki International Film Festival’s general director Elise Jalladeau.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Turning Red’ Trailer: Pixar’s Latest Feature Is Directed By Domee Shi, The Oscar-Winner Behind The ‘Bao’ Short

While Pixar employees have reportedly grumbled that Pixar films have been going straight to Disney+ during the pandemic and post-pandemic, the animated studio is having a banner year and is not slowing down. Having just come off the Oscar-winning “Soul” in March (which won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score), Pixar then released “Luca,” the Italian seaside, sea-monster friendship film. While that picture was the film in question going straight to Disney+, it’s terrific and yet another winner for Disney and their studio.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s Wedding Confession, Paris Betrayal Hinted By Delon de Metz

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) is concerned about all the affairs happening at work. He tells Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) that they need to keep personal and business separate. Could this be a hint that Paris and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) end up in bed together right before the “SINN” wedding?
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Wack 100 Warned Pop Smoke To Leave Airbnb Before His Death

Manager Wack 100 says he had a conversation about the late rapper Pop Smoke regarding his safety at the Airbnb he was staying in prior to his death in 2020. “Go check into that W Hollywood,” Wack said on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22 per HotNewHipHop. “Stay away from them Airbnbs on this West Coast until you get your weight up, ’til you get your politics right. Go to one of them hotels bro and be safe about it.”
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy