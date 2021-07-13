Sayed Kashua Discusses Cannes Pic ‘Let It Be Morning’

When the land upon which you walk has been fought over for centuries, and territorial boundaries are quickly coming apart, what does it mean to make a commitment for the future? What does it mean for instance, as in Let It Be Morning, to celebrate a wedding, or to create a dubious property investment while Palestinian land is shrinking, even within its official, Oslo Accords-enforced boundaries. Eran Kolirin makes a confident return to Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section with this, his fourth feature, which reprises some of the claustrophobic and comic feel of his 2007 breakthrough The Band’s Visit.