Courteney Cox Scores First Emmy Nomination for ‘Friends,’ Almost Two Decades After Show Ends

Saved by the Bell fans were ecstatic to hear the popular '90s sitcom would be returning for a reboot. But they were not expecting to wait so long to see it after the pandemic halted the reboot's production during its first season. While a slew of new cast members joined the series including Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, and Alycia Pascual-Pena, a few very familiar faces from the original TV series made their anticipated return, like Kelly Kapowski actress, Tiffani Thiessen, who noted that by the time she and her other fellow castmate Mark-Paul Gosselaar were able to join in with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, the world began shutting down. But the moment had her expressing her utmost gratitude at the same time.