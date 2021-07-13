Courteney Cox Scores First Emmy Nomination for ‘Friends,’ Almost Two Decades After Show Ends
It took almost three decades, but Courteney Cox finally got an Emmy nomination for "Friends.". More specifically, the HBO Max special "Friends: The Reunion" received a variety special (pre-recorded) nom from the Television Academy on Tuesday. Cox was one of the executive producers alongside the original show's creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, which resulted in the accolade.
