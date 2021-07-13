‘La Fracture’ Review: The Most Annoying People in the World Converge on a Beleaguered Hospital

Divisions abound in Catherine Corsini’s “La Fracture” — French for “The Divide,” of course — in both personal and professional contexts. Raphaëlle Aka Raf (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) and Julie (Marina Foïs) are on the verge of breaking up after a decade spent together, enough of an impending separation to keep them mostly unaware of the other cracks that are forming in the very country they call home. Elsewhere in Paris, blue-collar Yann (Pio Marmaï) is steeped in his own crumbling worries, as he and other “yellow vests” take to the streets to protest a government they feel is not concerned with their well-being. Their interests could not be further apart, but in Corsini’s occasionally funny and quite painful “La Fracture,” they’ll find themselves suddenly pushed together.