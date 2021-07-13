Esther Mickenheim
Mrs. Esther Josephine Wells Mickenheim, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on July 11, 2021, at the age of 92. Mrs. Mickenheim was born Oct. 29, 1928, to the late Rainer and Mary Lennie Wells. Mrs. Esther is survived by her husband, Leo Joseph Mickenheim Sr. of Bogalusa; her sons, Leo (Judi) Mickenheim Jr. of Bogalusa, Perry (Charlynn) Mickenheim of Bogalusa, Greg Mickenheim of Bogalusa; and a daughter, Joanne (Tim) Mickenheim Thompson of Port Allen. Mrs. Esther was also survived by her grandchildren, Jason Scott (Lauren) Mickenheim, Kelli N. Mickenheim (Jon) Woods, Jennifer L. Mickenheim (Aaron) Blom, Tanner (Melissa) Mickenheim, Taylor Mickenheim, Tanner Thompson and Chelsea (Dakota) Woodruff; and 11 great-grandchildren.www.bogalusadailynews.com
Comments / 0