Podcaster accused of using ‘anti-Semitic dog whistles’ in episode
A fashion podcaster is under fire for using “anti-Semitic dog whistles” to call out ManRepeller founder Leandra Medine Cohen for her privileged upbringing. Recho Omondi, a fashion designer who hosts the podcast “The Cutting Room Floor,” used what critics say were anti-Semitic stereotypes when she brought Medine Cohen on as a guest for an episode, in which the blogger discussed not realizing until recently that she “actually grew up rich” despite being raised in a “privileged environment” on the Upper East Side.wmleader.com
Comments / 0