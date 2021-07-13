Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Podcaster accused of using ‘anti-Semitic dog whistles’ in episode

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fashion podcaster is under fire for using “anti-Semitic dog whistles” to call out ManRepeller founder Leandra Medine Cohen for her privileged upbringing. Recho Omondi, a fashion designer who hosts the podcast “The Cutting Room Floor,” used what critics say were anti-Semitic stereotypes when she brought Medine Cohen on as a guest for an episode, in which the blogger discussed not realizing until recently that she “actually grew up rich” despite being raised in a “privileged environment” on the Upper East Side.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leandra Medine
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Podcaster#Manrepeller#Jewish#American#Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Fashion
Related
SocietyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Dallas Racial Activists Ask White Parents To Pledge Not To Send Children To Ivy League Schools ‘To Help Correct Historical Wrongs’

The racial activism group Dallas Justice Now is asking white parents to sign a pledge not to send their children to Ivy League schools to “help correct historic wrongs.”. “As a white person with privilege both from my whiteness and my neighborhood I recognize the need to make sacrifices for the purpose of correcting hundreds of years of murder, slavery, discrimination, and lack of educational and economic opportunities perpetrated upon people of color,” the pledge said.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
HealthPosted by
CNN

Lemon to Hannity: You know better than to cop out

Fox News host Sean Hannity encouraged his audience to consult with their doctors about the coronavirus vaccine and even said he believes in vaccine science, despite several hosts on the network consistently pushing vaccine disinformation. CNN’s Don Lemon calls out the Fox News anchor for what he says was a cop out when Hannity made a clarification on air.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Wack 100 Warned Pop Smoke To Leave Airbnb Before His Death

Manager Wack 100 says he had a conversation about the late rapper Pop Smoke regarding his safety at the Airbnb he was staying in prior to his death in 2020. “Go check into that W Hollywood,” Wack said on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22 per HotNewHipHop. “Stay away from them Airbnbs on this West Coast until you get your weight up, ’til you get your politics right. Go to one of them hotels bro and be safe about it.”
ReligionNew York Post

US media shamefully justified a string of Canadian church burnings

One day this month in Canada, 10 Catholic churches were vandalized in a single city, Calgary. In the last month, arsonists and vandals have attacked dozens of Canadian churches, burning some entirely to the ground. America has 70.5 million Catholics; Canada, with just over a 10th of the population, has...
MusicCleveland Jewish News

Auschwitz survivor who used music to help combat racism, anti-Semitism dies at 96

Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano died on July 10 at the Jewish Hospital in Hamburg, Germany, at the age of 96, according to The Associated Press. Born in 1924 in the French-occupied German town of Saarlouis, Bejarano was the daughter of Jewish cantor Rudolf Loewy. Her family moved to the city of Saarbruecken but after Nazi forces seized power in 1935, her parents and sister were deported and killed.
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

Speakers At D.C. Rally Decry Anti-Semitism And Vow More Support For Israel

Many of the speakers who came to Washington D.C. Sunday for what was labeled “No Fear: A Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People” said that the anti-Semitism that has taken place in recent months in the U.S. cannot be allowed to continue. Several thousand gathered on the National Mall, near the U.S. Capitol building, and heard speakers who were often defiant in their tone.
SocietyThe Jewish Press

Why Did the NY Times Deliberately Hide News Of Anti-Semitic Attacks?

Some in the Mainstream Media are trying to figure out how to deal with the growing issue of violent antisemitic attacks against Jews. Not that they are necessarily working on how to help bring such incidents to light and help fight antisemitism. Instead, there are those in the media trying...
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...
Chicago, ILevanstonroundtable.com

‘The Nazi’s Granddaughter’ Author Silvia Foti Bravely Confronts Truth

The Levy Lecture on June 29 featured author Silvia Foti discussing how a deathbed promise to her late mother led to uncovering a disturbing – and hidden –family history: her mother’s father, revered as a hero at home in the tight-knit Lithuanian community in Chicago and in his native Lithuania, was instead an active Nazi accomplice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy