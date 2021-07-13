9328 Janeway Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome to GILES Preserve! Offering timeless and classic single family homes with luxury features and million dollar amenities. Homes in our Preserve section feature spacious, flexible floorplans with open designs on large, private homesites. Meet the HUDSON - designed to fit the way you live, even when the way you live changes. Make the first floor what you want it to be. Use the flex room off of the foyer as a playroom, extra dining space, or even add french doors for a private library! Continue into the welcoming, open layout family room that flows into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen, with island, granite countertops, and stainless appliances included, is truly a gourmet dream. Tucked off of the kitchen is a first floor guest bedroom with full bathroom! Upstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and convenient laundry await. The owner’s suite features two huge walk-in closets and private spa-like bathroom. Need another living space for the kids to play? Convert one of the bedrooms into a huge open loft or bonus room! The options are endless with the Hudson!