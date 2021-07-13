Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanover, VA

9328 Janeway Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

Richmond.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to GILES Preserve! Offering timeless and classic single family homes with luxury features and million dollar amenities. Homes in our Preserve section feature spacious, flexible floorplans with open designs on large, private homesites. Meet the HUDSON - designed to fit the way you live, even when the way you live changes. Make the first floor what you want it to be. Use the flex room off of the foyer as a playroom, extra dining space, or even add french doors for a private library! Continue into the welcoming, open layout family room that flows into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen, with island, granite countertops, and stainless appliances included, is truly a gourmet dream. Tucked off of the kitchen is a first floor guest bedroom with full bathroom! Upstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and convenient laundry await. The owner’s suite features two huge walk-in closets and private spa-like bathroom. Need another living space for the kids to play? Convert one of the bedrooms into a huge open loft or bonus room! The options are endless with the Hudson!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanover, VA
Real Estate
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Hanover, VA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Giles Preserve#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy