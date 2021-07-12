Point Athletic Director Alan Wilson announces retirement

Duties: Assist the Director of Athletic Communications with the exchange of all sports-related information with other institutions, the Great American Conference and the NCAA; serve as a liaison to all media outlets for information regarding Mulerider Athletics; write game recaps/feature stories, create/design graphics for social media usage; record statistics during each home event for all SAU sports teams and away events as required; report statistics to the NCAA, Great American Conference, visiting institutions and other applicable organizations; accumulate, organize and maintain archive statistics for assigned SAU sports teams; provide assistance in the training, guidance, supervision and evaluation to assigned game day staff in the areas of in-game social media use, official scoring and graphic design for the purpose of department marketing; maintain and routinely update all information contained on the SAU Athletics Department website; assist with game day operations (including pregame press box setup and postgame teardown) as assigned by the director, and comply with all rules, regulations, guidelines and bylaws of institution, Great American Conference, and NCAA and other duties as assigned.