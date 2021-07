The Michigan Vaccine Lottery Registration, ‘MI Shot To Win’ will continue until August 3rd, 2021. Vaccines must be received by July 31, 2021, in order to sign up for one of the prizes. The first$1Million winner, Latonda Anderson of Grand Blanc was announced on Wednesday, July 21st. The lottery, which was announced on July 1st, has over 2 million people registered. According to the latest update on the Michigan Vaccine Dashboard on 7/21/2021, 62.9% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose. The lottery is offering cash drawings and scholarship opportunities for eligible Michigan residents. Eligibility criteria for the drawings are available at: www.MIShotToWin.com. Parents must enter their children aged 12 -17 for one of the nine Scholarships which will be given away.