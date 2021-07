JACKSON, TN (WNBJ)- Covid-19 has caused many shortages in the last year, but one continues to remain an issue, the shortage of new and used cars. The shortage is part of the aftermath of factories shutting down last year. Modern cars rely on these tiny computer chips to power just about everything, but automakers can’t get enough these days to supply all of their new vehicle demands, leaving some to slow or cancel production of certain models. The strain on new car production has also impacted and driven up used car sales.