Still riding high on a three-game win streak, the Chicago Red Stars might not be able to enjoy it for long when they travel to New Jersey to play against Gotham FC. While they haven’t really looked convincing all season, the Red Stars have apparently gained the ability to grind out wins in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, Gotham has only lost a single game all season, even dragging out the NWSL Challenge Cup final to a penalty shootout. It’s gonna be pretty hard to scam Gotham out of three points, so let’s see who won’t be able to make it to this one.