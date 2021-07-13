Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

PepsiCo Crushes Earnings Estimates and Raises Forecast

financialbuzz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) reported strong second quarter earnings Tuesday, with revenue rising 20% compared to the previous year, amid high demand from restaurants. The company far surpassed forecasts made by analysts, with shares climbing over 2% during morning trading, reaching an all time high. “A lot of the things we...

www.financialbuzz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico#Restaurants#Food And Beverage#Pepsico#Raises Forecast#Cnbc#Fy21#Bank Of America#Usd211 Billion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Pepsi
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Allegion Smashes Q2 Earnings Estimates; Raises FY21 Outlook

Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 26.7% year-on-year, to $746.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $708.47 million. The revenue increase was driven by Allegion Americas and Allegion International businesses, buoyed by strong demand and the favorable comparable from 2020 COVID-related shutdowns. Allegion Americas segment revenues...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Financial World

Charlotte’s Honeywell raises full-year sales forecast after Q2 profit beats estimate

On Friday, Honeywell International Inc., the Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered American multinational industrial conglomerate, had beaten analysts’ estimates for Q2, 2021 profits and had raised its full-year profit forecasts, boosted by a sweeping bounce back of demands of its core businesses such as aerospace and energy following a year-long stagnation. On...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old National Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.65 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Intel forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

July 22 (Reuters) - Intel Corp on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, as the chipmaker focuses on in-house manufacturing to meet increased demand for its new generation of processors. The company expects adjusted third-quarter revenue of about $18.2 billion, compared with estimates of $18.09 billion, according to IBES...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Celanese Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corp. (CE) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year. The company's profit came in at $540 million, or $4.77 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Schlumberger Ltd. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB):. -Earnings: $0.43 billion in Q2 vs. -$3.43 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.30 in Q2 vs. -$2.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $431 million or $0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $5.63 billion in Q2 vs. $5.36 billion in the same period last year.
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

American Express: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.28 billion. The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.80 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.
StocksZacks.com

Intel Beats, Twitter & Snap Crush Estimates

Market indexes Thursday closed mostly in the green, albeit somewhat quietly, as our rudderless week continues. Still, any positive gains on a day’s session we’ll take. The Dow was up 0.07%, the S&P 500 +0.20% and the Nasdaq +0.36% — outpacing the group. Only the small-cap Russell 2000, which had been well outperforming the field for most of this week, fell back -1.55%.
Restaurantsfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Despite Major Menu-Price Increases, Chipotle Crushes Earnings

Chipotle took a major risk when It hiked menu prices last month, but now it looks like the decision is paying off. Per the company’s new earnings report provided to Entrepreneur, the fast casual chain saw a whopping 38.7% increase in Q2 compared to Q2 in 2020, with revenue totaling $1.9 billion in the quarter that ended June 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

NetGear Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $17.83 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $5.98 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.81...
Financial Reportshealthleadersmedia.com

Tenet Healthcare beats Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

Tenet Healthcare came out with quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless,...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Can Crane Stock Beat Quarterly Earnings Estimates?

The shares of manufacturing concern Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) are down 1.2% at $91.53 at last check, ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, which is due out after the close on Monday, Aug. 26. Below, we will further explore how the equity has performed on the charts as of late, and dive into some of its previous post-earnings activity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy