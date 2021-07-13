Reston Community Center 2021 Preference Poll

Reston Community Center (RCC) is seeking interested candidates to run for seats on its Board of Governors. The Board of Governors is a nine-member body responsible for oversight of RCC. All residents of Small District 5, ages 18 or older, are eligible to run for appointment to the RCC Board of Governors. Candidates must complete a Candidacy Statement in order to have their names placed on the Preference Poll ballot. Candidacy Statements will be available at RCC facilities or online at www.restoncommunitycenter.com beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 1. The deadline for candidacy filing is 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 15.