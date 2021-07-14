Seat Concepts Launches Custom Seats For The Yamaha Ténéré 700
The Yamaha Ténéré 700 has proven itself as a capable adventure tourer, as well as a decent long-distance machine. However, a lot of people find its saddle to be just a little bit on the hard side. While it’s obvious that Yamaha had to strike a balance between performance and comfort, the fact of the matter is there’s just no one-size-fits-all type deal when it comes to motorcycles. This is exactly where the aftermarket comes into play.www.rideapart.com
