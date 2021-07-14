Seat Concepts Launches Custom Seats For The Yamaha Ténéré 700

Harley-Davidson has revealed its newest motorcycle, the 2021 Sportster S, which looks like a compelling rival to Indian’s brilliant FTR1200. Harley’s Sportster line has been around since the late 1950s and the versatile and sporty platform has spawned some very successful models for the iconic American motorcycle brand. However, the Sportster badly needed a complete re-do to stay relevant in the quickly changing landscape of the motorcycle industry. Only time will tell if Harley-Davidson is successful in attracting newer demographics with the 2021 Sportster S and address its plummeting sales numbers, but the latest motorcycle has all the right ingredients and is a step in the right direction.