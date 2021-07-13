Obituary of Joyce Bolles MacNeill

On Saturday, July 10th, 2021, Joyce Bolles MacNeill, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at 90 with family at her side. Born September 20, 1930 in Walton, NY, to the parents of Margaret and Sam Bolles. Joyce grew up and graduated from Walton Central H.S. as an only child. Her joy in youth was owning and riding her horse on adventures throughout the area. Joyce then went on to attend Bryant & Stanton College in Syracuse. As a student she was an avid marching band member. Along with playing her clarinet at various events, she relished performing for troops returning from WWII. She married her soldier, Art MacNeill in 1951 in San Antonio Texas, raised her four children in Walton before moving to the Cortland/Homer area in 1974.