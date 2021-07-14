Volunteer at the Colorado River Food Bank And Improve Lives

Laughlin, NV – As lifestyles post-Covid-19 return to normal, some regional charities are still struggling to get a foothold. Fierce competition for grant dollars coupled with a steady uptick in the number of residents who need assistance are some of the reasons for this. Thousands of residents have gone back to work, but thousands more permanently lost jobs because businesses just did not make it. What is emerging are hundreds more locals struggling to meet their rent, utilities, and other monthly obligations on minimum wage.